Donald Leroy Schimp

Donald Leroy Schimp

Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Born Jan. 28, 1941, in Shippenville, he was the son of Jacob and Cleora Hartman Schimp.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Schimp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Austin J. Guth Jr.
Obituaries

Austin J. Guth Jr.

Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Harold E. Hartle

Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk St., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from injuries he sustained following a fall at his home.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Donald Leroy Schimp
Obituaries

Donald Leroy Schimp

Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard
Obituaries

Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard

Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie J. Dehn
Obituaries

Bonnie J. Dehn

Bonnie J. Dehn, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Gale E. Flinspach

Gale E. Flinspach, 86, of Seneca, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his children.

Marion D. Hart
Obituaries

Marion D. Hart

Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.

Obituaries

Mamie A. Perrett

Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021.

Mabel E. Woods
Obituaries

Mabel E. Woods

Mabel E. Woods, 93, of Bridgeview Apartments, Emlenton, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dennis W. O'Neil
Obituaries

Dennis W. O'Neil

Dennis W. O'Neil, 77, of Franklin, died at his home Wednesday night, Jan. 27, 2021, of natural causes.

Francis Baptist
Obituaries

Francis Baptist

Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.

Todd E. Reese
Obituaries

Todd E. Reese

Todd E. Reese, 73, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his home.

Dorothy I. 'Dorene' Rugh
Obituaries

Dorothy I. 'Dorene' Rugh

Dorothy I. "Dorene" Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks)
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks)

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks), age 87, of Tionesta, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Scott E. Roddy
Obituaries

Scott E. Roddy

Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Sherry L. Boorech
Obituaries

Sherry L. Boorech

Sherry L. Boorech, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Obituaries

Harlow L. Bower

Harlow L. Bower, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:43 a.m., Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mildred J. Swab
Obituaries

Mildred J. Swab

Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Terry L. 'Doc' Young
Obituaries

Terry L. 'Doc' Young

Terry L. "Doc" Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.

Maxine R. Hellem
Obituaries

Maxine R. Hellem

Maxine R. Hellem, "Gods Special Angel" went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Sally I. 'Safety Sally' Karns
Obituaries

Sally I. 'Safety Sally' Karns

Sally I. "Safety Sally" Karns, 76, formerly of Pleasantville and Tionesta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Oakland Heights Presbyterian Nursing Facility, Oil City.

Pamela M. Best
Obituaries

Pamela M. Best

Pamela M. Best, 66, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandra L. Knavel
Obituaries

Sandra L. Knavel

Sandra L. Knavel, 60, of 1431 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Dennis Duane Martin
Obituaries

Dennis Duane Martin

Dennis Duane Martin, 63, of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died Jan. 22, 2021, of heart failure.

Dave W. McCurry
Obituaries

Dave W. McCurry

Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of COVID-19.

Lois M. Rugh
Obituaries

Lois M. Rugh

Lois M. Rugh, 93, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell
Obituaries

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell

Timothy James "Tim" Colwell, 61, of Knox passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Robert E. Heller
Obituaries

Robert E. Heller

Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.

Sandra K. Rhoads
Obituaries

Sandra K. Rhoads

Sandra K. Rhoads, 72, of Shippenville, passed into God's Kingdom late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.