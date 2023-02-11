Donald M. Hazlett

Donald M. Hazlett

Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. and Betty Tock Hazlett.

Letha M. Winger
Letha M. Winger

Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Collins House surrounded by her family.

Elu P. Lawrence

Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.

Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher

Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.

Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer

Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.

William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis

William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.

Kay Say
Kay Say

Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

Keith A. Mullen
Keith A. Mullen

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.

Meriam E. Shook
Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.

Furthermore - Richard C. Lewis Jr.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Herman Hopper
Herman Hopper

Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.

William 'Bill' Douglas Fair
William 'Bill' Douglas Fair

William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.

Vannesse Rae Rusnak
Vannesse Rae Rusnak

Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65 of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty
Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty, 77, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by family, at Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, where she had resided since 2017.

Lucy A. Beach

Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

John S. Baron

John S. Baron, 75, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Collins House.

Michael Dennis Summerville
Michael Dennis Summerville

Michael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Barbara A. Piercy Boyd
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd

Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phyllis "Patty" Shay
Phyllis "Patty" Shay

Phyllis “Patty” Shay, 93, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away late Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at her residence of natural causes.

Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers
Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers

Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…

George L. Licht
George L. Licht

George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Luann Rice

Luann Rice, 67, of Seneca, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Ronald R. Dloniak
Ronald R. Dloniak

Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well-known Oil City businessman and a barber in town for more than 60 years, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station after an extended illness.

Dorothy Arlene Barger
Dorothy Arlene Barger

Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family.

Susan E. Bormet
Susan E. Bormet

Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, died early Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes.

Pamela Jean Olmes

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Pamela Jean Olmes (Davies) of Reston, Virginia passed away from complications with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Martha Jane Shartle
Martha Jane Shartle

Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, and Greenville, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.