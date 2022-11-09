Donald P. DuPont, 79, of Cochranton died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.

Born July 25, 1943, in Meadville, he was the son of Harold and Cora Alice Deeter DuPont.

Connie Marie Johnson

Connie Marie Johnson, 84, of Mathis Texas, formerly of the Franklin/Oil City area, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Oct. 6, 2022.

Robert L. 'Cubby' Culbertson
Robert L. 'Cubby' Culbertson

Robert L. “Cubby” “Grampa” “Peepaw” Culbertson, 72, of Cranberry, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

Jean H. Tenza
Jean H. Tenza

Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt
Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt

Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt, 60, of Reno, formerly of Kershaw, South Carolina, went on to her next realm just above the rainbow on Oct. 31, 2022, following a battle with cancer.

Roberta Darlene Ahrens

Roberta Darlene Ahrens, previously of Polk Center, most recently of Ebensburg Center passed away on October 31, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.

Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan
Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan

Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the home of his son in Oil City.

David G. Richardson
David G. Richardson

David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara Gaj Eisenman
Barbara Gaj Eisenman

Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Janet Zimmerman Gracey

Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville.

Joseph K. Ragon

Joseph K. Ragon, 71, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville after an extended illness.

Stanley George Lutz
Stanley George Lutz

Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Teresa Shaw

Teresa Shaw, age 72, of Woodbury, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2022.

Barbara J. Baker
Barbara J. Baker

Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Dana D. Weaver
Dana D. Weaver

Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

John L. Bracken
John L. Bracken

John L. Bracken of Valencia, and Chautauqua Lake, NY, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 83.

Glenn L. Whiteman

Glenn L. Whiteman, 87, of Knox passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

James H. Sandok
James H. Sandok

James H. Sandok, 73 of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Norman C. Peterson
Norman C. Peterson

Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.

LCDR Gary C. Faller, USN (Ret.)
LCDR Gary C. Faller, USN (Ret.)

Gary Conrad Faller, age 69, of California, MD, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While sitting in a tree stand on his wife’s family’s property in Pennsylvania, he suffered a heart attack.

Ethel Culbertson

Ethel Culbertson, age 92, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Judith A. Spence
Judith A. Spence

Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Walter J. Flinchbaugh
Walter J. Flinchbaugh

Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Mark A. Conner
Mark A. Conner

Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.

Barbara Ann Exley Renker
Barbara Ann Exley Renker

Barbara Ann Exley Renker, age 60, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, following a lengthy illness.