Donald Paul White Jr.

Donald Paul White Jr., 78, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.

Born on May 31, 1942, Don was the first of six children of the late Lois Grove and Donald White, Sr. of Oil City.

