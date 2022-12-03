Donald Weidner

Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former Nancy Schaeffer, who survives.
After graduating from Clarion Area High School, he became a printer for the Clarion News paper. He then went to work for the Pennsylvania American Water Company until his retirement. Don was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion. He enjoyed spending time on the Clarion and Allegheny Rivers, camping and canoeing. Don also enjoyed fishing with his special friend, Lou Labino. He spent a lot of time walking the woods and working on his train set and his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.
