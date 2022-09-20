Donald Wightman

Donald R. Wightman, 85, a resident of 1162 Otter St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in his home with his wife by his side.
Gordon “Gordy” Myers, 79, of Luray, Va. (Formerly of Green Springs, Ohio) passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 following a long battle with kidney disease.
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station.
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on Sept. 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon Sept. 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank, Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City.
Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn.
Rev. Clayton Eugene Rhodes, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight.
Walter Gerald “Gerry” Miller, 93, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.
Joseph R. Neeley Sr., 80, of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, went to his Lord on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Agnes Mortimer, 94, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, a true definition of love and grace, took her final bow Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, Pennsylvania.
Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.
Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022 at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.
Thomas John Mills Jr., 85, of Stoneboro, passed away on September 15, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer.
Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.
Dr. Kenneth M. Culbertson, Jr. went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Mary Ann Shreffler, 78, of Cranberry, died at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Pamela “Pam” Jean Basinger, 64, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian.
Bruce D. Rodgers, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Vickie McBride, 65, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.
Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.
Mary L. Rybak, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her loving Savior on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. at Oakwood Heights.
Austin “Lee” Marsh Jr., 85, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Shirley A. Pierson, 86, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Julia J. Lazorka, 106, of Williamsport, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at The Williamsport Home.
Christopher “Chris” Lynn Pontius, 66, of Cochranton, died at his residence on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Bonnie L. Thomas was born Sept. 8, 1941, and passed away in her home Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Janet E. McKinley, 84, of Polk, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. in her son’s residence, following an extended illness.
Timothy W. Best, age 61 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.