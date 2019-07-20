Donna A. Yeager, 83, of Polk Center, passed away peacefully at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Polk Center.
She was born in Franklin, on July 14, 1935, to the late Donovan and Arlene Collins Yeager.
Donna had a great personality. The staff at Polk Center said she was very funny, and had a contagious laugh.
She loved cows and eating cake. Donna also enjoyed playing peek-a-boo and being dressed up.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home, 312 W. Park Street, Franklin where family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 23 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Polk Center Chaplains officiating.
Interment will be held at Franklin Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.HuffFuneral.com