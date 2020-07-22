Donna Bell Dolby, 85, of Oil City, was Promoted to Glory surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, following a short battle with cancer.
A full obituary will be published Thursday in The Derrick.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 6:41 am
