Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.
She was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Marion and Cecil (Swarm) Keely.
Dr. Mary M. Timney of Ossining, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William W. “Wes” Lauer, 87, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.
Former local resident Marietta “Mimi” Montgomery (née James), 92, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 in Dunkirk, New York.
Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Tracy A. Rhoads, 54 of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.
Harold R. Goughler, 88, of Emlenton passed away at home Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.
Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Joan Marie Hasley, 63, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Hawke, 75, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Carol “Tootie” A. Hagerty, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Constance “Connie” Joyce Weaver, 80, of Knox, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a brief illness.
Lynn L. Baker, 77, of Emlenton, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Lester A. Cornell, 81, of Oil City, passed away Monday Jan. 3, 2022, at his home.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
James Lee Young, age 92, of Leeper, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.
June Marie (McFadden) Roddy died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Mildred T. Warring, 95, of Saegertown, formerly of Oil City, died at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.
Michele L. Rowe, 63, of Fairmount City passed away the evening of Jan. 1, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a five week battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30th, 2021, at The Caring Place of Franklin.
Tina Marie Wolfe, 54, of Emlenton, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a lengthy bout with COVID-19.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete or errors also are sometimes made. This is designed to set the record straight.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ashbaugh, 91, a lifelong, well-known St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Karol A. Miller, 74, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following an extended illness.
Dale E. Graham, 73, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a brief battle with ALS.
Nancy E. Guth, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Haven of North Hills in Pittsburgh.
Just lately, Raymond P. “Buzz” Latchaw told his caregivers at The Caring Place, “Tell Connie I’ll be late. I’ve got everything out but I have my backhoe stuck in the doorway.”
Bonnie Jean Selker, 75, of Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by family following an extended medical illness.
Ronald E. Porter, 63 , of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Titusville Hospital.
David Warren Baker, 83, of the Knox area, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
Anna Marie Slusar, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her daughter’s home.
