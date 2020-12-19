Donna Jean Kroft

Donna Jean Kroft

Donna Jean Kroft, 79, of Oil City, died at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Born May 20,1941 in Indiana County, she was the daughter of Samuel Mearl Stear and Clara Gertrude Ferringer Stear.

June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer
June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer

June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 East State Street, Olean New York was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.

Joan Marie Karg
Joan Marie Karg

Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.

Donald 'Don' R. Orr
Donald 'Don' R. Orr

Donald "Don" R. Orr, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

John Rekiel
John Rekiel

John Rekiel of 14 Warren St. Oil City passed away on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 peacefully with family by his side and is now living with his Lord and Blessed Mother who he had great devotion to.

Lucy A. Ramunno
Lucy A. Ramunno

Lucy A. Ramunno, 79, of Oil City, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Robert E. Stover
Robert E. Stover

Robert E. Stover, 94, passed away at 8:37 p.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City following a brief illness.

Robert Lee 'Bob' Deemer
Robert Lee 'Bob' Deemer

Robert Lee "Bob" Deemer, 58, of Strattanville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Mary Jane Goble
Mary Jane Goble

Mary Jane Goble, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Daniel A. 'Dan' Persic
Daniel A. 'Dan' Persic

Daniel A. "Dan" Persic, 69, a well-known St. Petersburg resident and a former Bruin business owner, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, while working outside at his home.

Howard 'Clair' Pritts Sr.

Howard "Clair" Pritts Sr., 88, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 3:25 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 surrounded by family.

James R. McDonald Sr.
James R. McDonald Sr.

James R. McDonald Sr., 89, of Franklin and formerly of Oil City died at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Richard B. Gulnac

Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

June S. Stone
June S. Stone

June S. Stone, 97, of Franklin, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after an illness.

E. June Armstrong Gardner
E. June Armstrong Gardner

E. June Armstrong Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Center.

Mary L. Martz McMunn
Mary L. Martz McMunn

Mary L. Martz McMunn, age 95, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, from complications due to a recent illness.

Rosemary Ann Harton service set

Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, of…

Philip Hovis
Philip Hovis

Philip Hovis, 70, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

Donna Jean (Shick) Myers
Donna Jean (Shick) Myers

Donna Jean (Shick) Myers, 84, of Corsica, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was a resident at Laurelbrooke Landing Nursing Home in Brookville.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

William Charles Corbett 'Bill'
William Charles Corbett 'Bill'

William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.

Kaye A. Heeter
Kaye A. Heeter

Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Dolores A. Rummel
Dolores A. Rummel

Dolores A. Rummel, 90, of Polk, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.

Robert E. Saylor
Robert E. Saylor

Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.