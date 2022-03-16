Donna M. Bartos

The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Wayne Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor.