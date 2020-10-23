Donna M. Guth Martin Hoffman, age 87, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020.
Donna will be lovingly remembered by her family including her brother, Austin Guth, and his wife, Kathy, of Cranberry; her sister, Dorothy Brown, and her husband, Jess, of Virginia; daughter, Cindy Frangione and her companion, John Baranyar, of Florida; son, John Martin and his wife, Stacey, of Tennessee; son, Michael Martin and his wife, Judy, of Tennessee; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.