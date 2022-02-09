Donna M. Nelson

Donna M. Nelson, 82, of Kunz Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Donna was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Titusville, to the late Andrew and Evelyn (Mack) Stokes.

David J. Wade
David J. Wade, age 79, of Kennerdell, formerly of Pittsburgh (Westwood) died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Michael E. Stevenson Sr.
Michael E. Stevenson Sr., 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

Patricia R. Andres
Patricia R. Andres, 83, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, after a short illness.

Vivian G. Martin
Vivian G. Martin has gone to meet her Lord and Savior with her loving family around her. Vivian passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.

Edward E. Dunkle
Edward E. Dunkle Sr., 65, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Feb. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Joyce Schmader
Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.

Vida G. Murray
Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, received her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.

Carol Ann Barr
Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Carrie J. Jones
Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.

Doris I. Kilgore
Doris I. Kilgore, 99, formerly of Wesley, passed peacefully in Sugar Creek Station, Franklin, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall
Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.

Jeffrey M. Love

Jeffrey M. Love, 63, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.

Vida G. Murray, 101, of Rockland Township, passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her residence.

Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza
Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza, 91, left this world peacefully on Jan. 19, 2022, in her home at The Trousdale Assisted Living Community in Burlingame, Calif.

Otis Darrell Law
Otis Darrell Law, 66, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Luke Jeffrey Dye
Luke Jeffrey Dye, 23, beloved son of Jeffrey and Pamela Dye passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Although he currently resided in Titusville, he grew up in Franklin.

Orphia 'Joyce' Lutz
Orphia “Joyce” Lutz, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.

Cody Allan (Lewis) Wolfe
With deep sadness, we announce our son, brother, family member, and friend Cody Allen (Lewis) Wolfe, age 29, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Carl E. 'Ed' Berringer

Carl E. "Ed" Berringer, 81, of Hesperia, Calif., formerly of Oil City, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His survivors include his sister, Charlene Kerstetter of Oil City.

Gail Perry Kinch
Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.

Douglas J Smerkar
Douglas J Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Madeline M. Stevenson
Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Seneca.

Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes
Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes, 78, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from an extended illness surrounded by her family.