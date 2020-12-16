Donna Marie Stewart

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.
Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.