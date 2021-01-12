Doris A. Wolbert, 90, of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
She was born on June 1, 1930, in Marienville, daughter of the late Walter and Grace Alexander Blymiller.
Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, age 69, of Clarion, and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family and his priest, after a brief illness.
Marie I. DiDominic Green, 92, passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Martha Jeanne (Johnston) Laughlin, 91, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Breckenridge, Colorado died Dec. 28, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.
R.K. "Bud" Reinhart, age 90, of Valencia, formerly Franklin, went peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.
Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Francis C. "Cal" Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an extended illness.
June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnathon A. "Johnny" Copley, 28, of Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes at his home, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Audine Elizabeth Counselman, 98, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, peacefully at Sugar Creek Station.
Yvonne (Bonnie) Slaugenhaupt Dolby, age 93, passed away peacefully early in the morning of Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the early evening.
Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
Joyce S. Lignelli, age 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Lila Leona Breneman Rote Myers, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Ruth M. Vasey, 93, of St. Petersburg, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court in Butler.
David C. Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. His life was dedicated to his family, his students and his football players and wrestlers.
Jeffrey Richard Frampton passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 56 years old.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…
James J. Luton Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 79.
Mary E. Kahler, 82, of Erie, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest of Shippenville passed away at the Indiana Regional Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 83 years of age.
Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
G. Michael Miller, Esq., of Webster, New York, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at age 67.
Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.
Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.
Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.
George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Marvin L. "Hoot" "Putt" Gibson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
The Lord welcomed Alfred W. "Butch" Haigh of Wallaceville, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan 5, 2021.
Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.
Muriel McHenry, 96, formerly of West Freedom, and a resident of Sligo for the past several years, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
