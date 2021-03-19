Doris J. Davis

Doris J. Davis

Doris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

She was born April 16, 1935, in Huey. She was the daughter of John and Pearla (Fair) Davis.

Obituaries

Dale Weaver
Obituaries

Dale Weaver

Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17 at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Raymond E. Hawke Jr.
Obituaries

Raymond E. Hawke Jr.

Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, of Lehi, Utah, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.

Evan Thomas Tate
Obituaries

Evan Thomas Tate

Evan Thomas Tate, 28, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early evening of Friday, March 5, 2021.

Ronald M. Bickel
Obituaries

Ronald M. Bickel

Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

William L. Carey Sr.
Obituaries

William L. Carey Sr.

William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

June S. Fisher
Obituaries

June S. Fisher

June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.

Beverly June Johnson
Obituaries

Beverly June Johnson

A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.

Richard B. Nichols
Obituaries

Richard B. Nichols

Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Helen Mackinlay Wells
Obituaries

Helen Mackinlay Wells

Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Lorraine Girty
Obituaries

Lorraine Girty

Lorraine Girty, 66, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away after an illness at UPMC Hamot on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.

Lily M. Krizon
Obituaries

Lily M. Krizon

Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as "Ms. LiL," of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden
Obituaries

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Tina M. Beatty
Obituaries

Tina M. Beatty

Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.

Eugene 'Gene' Gulnac
Obituaries

Eugene 'Gene' Gulnac

Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin
Obituaries

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin

Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Darl Hetrick
Obituaries

Darl Hetrick

Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Doris Louise Klingler
Obituaries

Doris Louise Klingler

Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Renee L. Masterson
Obituaries

Renee L. Masterson

Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.

Kim Renee Carbaugh
Obituaries

Kim Renee Carbaugh

Kim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr.
Obituaries

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr.

Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to COVID-19.

Cheri M. Soborowski
Obituaries

Cheri M. Soborowski

Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Seneca.

Sandra L. Stahlman
Obituaries

Sandra L. Stahlman

Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Jane L. Johnson
Obituaries

Jane L. Johnson

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara J. Bayne
Obituaries

Barbara J. Bayne

Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.