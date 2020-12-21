Doris J. Martz

D. Pauline Shirley, 89, formerly of Cooperstown, and a resident of Wesbury Methodist Community for the past nine years, went to be with Jesus, her husband and family members for Christmas, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, following an extended illness with Alzheimer's disease.
June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 East State Street, Olean New York was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.
Daniel A. "Dan" Persic, 69, a well-known St. Petersburg resident and a former Bruin business owner, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, while working outside at his home.