Dorothy (Burke) Tarr

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow during the morning. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.