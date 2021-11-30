Dorothy L. Driscoll

Dorothy L. Driscoll

Dorothy L. Driscoll, 94, of Oil City passed away Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born April 1, 1927 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Heyer Driscoll.

Debra J. Mook
Obituaries

Debra J. Mook

Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

Sharon J. Thompson
Obituaries

Sharon J. Thompson

Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry
Obituaries

Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry

Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry passed away Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021. She was born Sept. 22nd, 2021, in Franklin. She was only two months old.

Betty J. Bowen
Obituaries

Betty J. Bowen

Betty J. Bowen, age 90, of Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Tionesta.

Terry L. Bemis
Obituaries

Terry L. Bemis

Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness.

Wayne Lawrence Merrill
Obituaries

Wayne Lawrence Merrill

Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…

Colleen I. Gonzales
Obituaries

Colleen I. Gonzales

Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

James E. Ferringer
Obituaries

James E. Ferringer

James E. Ferringer, 80, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.

Daniel H. Spence
Obituaries

Daniel H. Spence

Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.

Thomas W. 'Tommy Turtle' Vosburg
Obituaries

Thomas W. 'Tommy Turtle' Vosburg

Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg, 80, of Strattanville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following injuries he suffered from a fall at home.

Obituaries

Glenn Mealy

Glenn Mealy, 61, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Clair 'Bart' R. Bartley
Obituaries

Clair 'Bart' R. Bartley

Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. Bart was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.

William E. Kightlinger Jr.
Obituaries

William E. Kightlinger Jr.

William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.

Joanne B. Bailey
Obituaries

Joanne B. Bailey

Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Ruth E. Motter
Obituaries

Ruth E. Motter

Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.

Ruth Dunkle
Obituaries

Ruth Dunkle

Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Paul A. McKinney
Obituaries

Paul A. McKinney

Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Carol L. Fair
Obituaries

Carol L. Fair

Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.

Dustin Morgan
Obituaries

Dustin Morgan

Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Obituaries

David Mark Alworth

David Mark Alworth, 56, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence following a courageous battle with ALS.

Patricia Gilfillan
Obituaries

Patricia Gilfillan

Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup
Obituaries

Mary Francis Welsh Shoup

Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…