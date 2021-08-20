Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries

Dorothy L. King

Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Obituaries

Ward E. Kiser Jr.

Ward E. Kiser Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Barbara D. Michel
Obituaries

Barbara D. Michel

Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Philip Andrew Krisko
Obituaries

Philip Andrew Krisko

Philip Andrew Krisko, 87, of Stoneboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter.

Obituaries

Marie Adams

Marie Adams, age 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Harry Theodore 'Ted' Heller
Obituaries

Harry Theodore 'Ted' Heller

Harry Theodore "Ted" Heller, 89, of 410 Fox St., Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John Walz Keil
Obituaries

John Walz Keil

John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.

Mark 'Alex' King
Obituaries

Mark 'Alex' King

Mark "Alex" King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident.

Dylan James Stewart
Obituaries

Dylan James Stewart

Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Patricia Ann Wolfe
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Wolfe

Patricia Ann Wolfe, 86, of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Obituaries

Nancy J. Tock

Nancy J. Tock, 63, of Cooperstown, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Howard L. 'Cork' Hunter
Obituaries

Howard L. 'Cork' Hunter

Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

John Walz Keil
Obituaries

John Walz Keil

John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.

Sarah Jane McCune
Obituaries

Sarah Jane McCune

The world lost a beloved wife, mother, "Mimi" (grandmother) and sister. Sarah Jane McCune (Graham), 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Obituaries

Deborah S. Paup services

Services are now set for Deborah S. Paup, 68, of Seneca, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Sally J. Dorrion
Obituaries

Sally J. Dorrion

Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon died Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.

Obituaries

Bonnie Lee Klem

Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021.

Joyce M. Perry
Obituaries

Joyce M. Perry

Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.

Obituaries

Michael Alvin Watson

Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.

Obituaries

Sam Gordon Service

A graveside service has been planned for local radio legend, Sam Gordon. The memorial service will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's Memorial Garden Cemetery on the grounds of the Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Samuel Gordon Armagost passed away Sa…

Obituaries

Karen Biltz

Karen Biltz, 72, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Shirley I. Solinger
Obituaries

Shirley I. Solinger

Mrs. Shirley I. Solinger, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Nyall A. Sharrar
Obituaries

Nyall A. Sharrar

Nyall A. Sharrar, 87, of Oil City, known by many as Snuffy, Butch, Mike, or the Mayor of May Lane, died peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Raymond A. Bickel
Obituaries

Raymond A. Bickel

Raymond A. Bickel, 83, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Mantua, Ohio.

Belinda 'Lindy' 'Mimi' Beth Buzard
Obituaries

Belinda 'Lindy' 'Mimi' Beth Buzard

Belinda "Lindy" "Mimi" Beth Buzard, 64, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was born in Oil City on April 8, 1957, to loving parents Walter "Reek" Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn's Disease on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Richard B. Elder
Obituaries

Richard B. Elder

Richard B. Elder (known to friends and family as "Dick") passed away in Exeter, N.H., on July 5, 2021, at the age of 83.

Margaret Dendy Chickering
Obituaries

Margaret Dendy Chickering

Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.

James W. 'Jim' Coull
Obituaries

James W. 'Jim' Coull

James W. "Jim" Coull, 70, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Lecom Senior Living Center in Erie following an extended illness.

Linda Mae Dye
Obituaries

Linda Mae Dye

Linda Mae Dye, age 81, of 987 Robin Drive, DeLand, Fla., died at 11a.m. July 19th, 2021.

Obituaries

Gabriel Michael Sobina memorial service

Family and friends of Gabriel Michael Sobina, who passed away July 17, 2021, may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.

R. Keith Amos
Obituaries

R. Keith Amos

R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman
Obituaries

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.