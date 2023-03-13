Dorothy Mae Bell

Dorothy Mae Bell

Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.

Born Nov. 6, 1935, in Rockland, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Effie M. Whitling Thompson.

Ellen Marie Reed
Ellen Marie Reed

Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.

Sherwin 'Anita' Shofestall
Sherwin 'Anita' Shofestall

Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.

Rev. Roy Milton 'Mike' Daugherty
Rev. Roy Milton 'Mike' Daugherty

Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.

Richard "Pete" Haniwalt
Richard "Pete" Haniwalt

Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Janet M. Motosicke

Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.

Michael G. Kelley

Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Viola Marie Smith
Viola Marie Smith

Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.

Jason Michael Thompson
Jason Michael Thompson

Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.

Thomas D. Morris
Thomas D. Morris

Thomas D. Morris, 77, of Sligo, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Cheryl J. Pastor
Cheryl J. Pastor

Cheryl J. Pastor, 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 8, 2023 after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.

Charlotte A. McCoy
Charlotte A. McCoy

Charlotte A. McCoy, age 85, of Grove City, said, “I hope I wake up and I’m home” meaning Heaven. Her wish came true on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, when Jesus welcomed her home.

Gerald Perry
Gerald Perry

Gerald E. “Jerry” Perry, 95, of Oil City, died Monday night, March 6, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where he has resided for the past six months.

Deanna Lee Gause
Deanna Lee Gause

Deanna Lee Gause made her triumphant entry into her eternal home on Saturday March 4, 2023, to join the heavenly choir of angels and find everlasting peace. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Sue Ann Pacior

Sue Ann Pacior, age 68, of Oil City, passed away at her home on March 3, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Delores M. Lamey
Delores M. Lamey

Delores M. Lamey, 92, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning March 5, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.

Evelyn M. Hosey

Evelyn M. Hosey, age 84 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Patricia J. Boyles
Patricia J. Boyles

Patricia J. Boyles, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Betty l. Bowser
Betty l. Bowser

Betty l. Bowser, 90, of Licking Township, Parker, passed away Friday evening (March 3, 2023) at her residence following a period of declining health.

Cheryl E. Pierce
Cheryl E. Pierce

Cheryl E. Pierce, 70, of Knox passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Seth 'Cooter' Gooden Smith
Seth 'Cooter' Gooden Smith

Seth “Cooter” Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow-white clean, singing away those country songs!

Jean B. Smith
Jean B. Smith

Jean B. Smith, 95, of Wesley, passed away March 4, 2023 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Judith Louise Goughler
Judith Louise Goughler

Judith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.

Edward James McClellan
Edward James McClellan

It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on Feb. 28, 2023.

Barbara Ellen Barker
Barbara Ellen Barker

Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.

Quentin Eugene Wood

Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.