Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi

Dorothy W. Ochs Clesi

Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edward Wahl and Ann Ochs Wahl. Orphaned as a newborn baby, she was raised in Lucinda by her uncle, Albert Ochs, and his wife, Elizabeth, as one of their children.

Nola K. Riley
Nola K. Riley

On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Paulette Zarichnak service set

A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.

Donald D. Oglesby
Donald D. Oglesby

Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

LeAnne Renee Rankin
LeAnne Renee Rankin

LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Danny R. Parson

Danny R. Parson, 62, of Franklin, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an extended illness.

Barbara E. Carr service

Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames
Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his 80th birthday. Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942, to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.

Norma L. Wiser
Norma L. Wiser

Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Terry A. Reese service set

A memorial service for Terry A. Reese will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Seneca United Methodist Church located at 196 E. State Road, Seneca.

Francis T. “Bud” Baran
Francis T. “Bud” Baran

Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at Clarion Hospital Tuesday, May 3, 2022, following a long battle with heart disease.

John “Jack” C. Toth
John “Jack” C. Toth

John “Jack” C. Toth, 83, of Oil City, passed away at Oakwood Heights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with his family by his side.

Mary Kay Powley
Mary Kay Powley

Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Edward E. Rodgers, Jr.
Edward E. Rodgers, Jr.

Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years.

Frederick Armstrong McComb III
Frederick Armstrong McComb III

Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …

Betty L. Wygant
Betty L. Wygant

Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.

Claribel A. Fritz
Claribel A. Fritz

Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.

Ronald L. Boozer
Ronald L. Boozer

Ronald L. Boozer passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Larry Norman Confer
Larry Norman Confer

Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Patricia A. Etzel Neely
Patricia A. Etzel Neely

Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health.

Alice B. Hawk

Alice B. Hawk, 87, of Sewickley, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.

Ina Edna 'Eddie' Stricker
Ina Edna 'Eddie' Stricker

Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Arnold L. 'Jake' Mays
Arnold L. 'Jake' Mays

Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.

Alice May Fulton
Alice May Fulton

Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.