Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect.
Douglas Andrew “Doug” Anderton, 74, of Erie, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Hamot Hospital.
Bonnie Gail Reese Lucas, 74, of Polk passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Cecelia Antonia Johnson (Ciamarra),of Shippenville (Marianne Estates), PA died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPMC Seneca following an illness.
Margaret A. “Peg” (Collett) Emrick, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Elk City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, of natural causes.
Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.
Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Joseph G. Skelly, 86, of New Cumberland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe lived a full life dedicated to helping others and was cherished by many.
Jonathon E. Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.
Rose M. Adams of Cranberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with her family by her side.
Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.
Robert Eugene “Bob” Gates, 74, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Richard L. Yard, 88, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, Dec 11, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.
Judith A. March, 58, of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.
Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.
Todd Edward Simmers, 42, of Oil City, passed away at home with his family on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021.
Heather Lynn Crum, 49, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Edward D. Greenawalt, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
David “Dave” H. Leadbetter, 82, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Jeffrey S. Walter, 66, of Tionesta, and formerly of Reading, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at a place he dearly loved, the Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge in Tionesta.
Van E. Stewart, 75, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home, following an extended illness.
Cory M. Griffen, 37, of Franklin, passed away at 9:05 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Heaven gained a born again Christian, Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake), on Dec. 11, 2021. She passed away peacefully, in her home, with her husband at her side, after battling cancer for many years.
Donna L. Brown, 78, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Jamie Wilson, 61, of Franklin, passed away at her home early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Loretta Ann McNaughton (Novak), 90, passed Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at home with family by her side, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.
Frederick “Fred” R. O’Polka, 72, of Meadville and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at home.
Becky Faith Dombrosky, 61, of Franklin, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.
Robert E. “Bob” Perry, 83, of Seneca, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following complications of Covid.
Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
