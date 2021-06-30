Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.
Born in Austin, Texas, on April 17, 1964, he was the son of Charlotte Kinney Best and James Chambers.
Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …