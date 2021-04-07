Douglas Wayne Underwood

Douglas Wayne Underwood

Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1957, in Harlingen, Texas, to Wilma Edwinna (Rennaker) and Archie Rhea Underwood Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Underwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Kathleen R. Fry
Obituaries

Kathleen R. Fry

Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Jackie R. Burk
Obituaries

Jackie R. Burk

Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Donald E. 'Red' Winslow
Obituaries

Donald E. 'Red' Winslow

Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Norman C. Dunkle
Obituaries

Norman C. Dunkle

Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee
Obituaries

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ric Ernest Crowther
Obituaries

Ric Ernest Crowther

Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.

Joanne Marie Phillips
Obituaries

Joanne Marie Phillips

Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.

Helen M. Kline
Obituaries

Helen M. Kline

Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Obituaries

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Norman L. Coffey
Obituaries

Norman L. Coffey

Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

William 'Moose' Russell Emery
Obituaries

William 'Moose' Russell Emery

On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard G. MacDonald
Obituaries

Richard G. MacDonald

Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda L. O'Brien
Obituaries

Linda L. O'Brien

Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.

Joseph Smith Jr.
Obituaries

Joseph Smith Jr.

Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Ronald Lee Webber

Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Susanne Renee Kinch
Obituaries

Susanne Renee Kinch

Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.

John P. Sansone
Obituaries

John P. Sansone

John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.

David L. Weber
Obituaries

David L. Weber

David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Illean M. Kossman
Obituaries

Illean M. Kossman

Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.

Mary Avis Pacior Olon
Obituaries

Mary Avis Pacior Olon

Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Daniel G. Eisenman Sr.
Obituaries

Daniel G. Eisenman Sr.

Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.