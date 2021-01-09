Dr. Gilbert L. Twiest of Shippenville passed away at the Indiana Regional Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 83 years of age.
Born on April 23rd, 1937, in Muskegon, Michigan, he was the son of the late August and Mildred Bond Twiest.
David C. Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. His life was dedicated to his family, his students and his football players and wrestlers.
Jeffrey Richard Frampton passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was 56 years old.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…
James J. Luton Sr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 79.
Mary E. Kahler, 82, of Erie, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
G. Michael Miller, Esq., of Webster, New York, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at age 67.
Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.
Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.
Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.
George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Marvin L. "Hoot" "Putt" Gibson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
The Lord welcomed Alfred W. "Butch" Haigh of Wallaceville, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan 5, 2021.
Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.
Muriel McHenry, 96, formerly of West Freedom, and a resident of Sligo for the past several years, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bradley RuDell Harriger, 45 of Sligo and The Gatehouse at Wexford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021.
Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Jason C. Beers Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
