Dr. Kurt Josef Laemmer

Dr. Kurt Josef Laemmer

Dr. Kurt Josef Laemmer, DMD, 59, of Bradford, passed away on July 23, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.

Born Oct. 3, 1963 in Franklin, he was the son of Carolyn Hexammer Laemmer and Kurt Laemmer Sr.

To plant a tree in memory of Kurt Laemmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler
Obituaries

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler who was honored to be called “Nana” by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family on June 8, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.

Donald R. Chambers
Obituaries

Donald R. Chambers

Donald R. Chambers, age 73 of Cranberry, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side after being stricken with a sudden illness.

Stephen Robert 'Robbie' Kase
Obituaries

Stephen Robert 'Robbie' Kase

Stephen Robert “Robbie” Kase, 47, of Oil City, passed away after an extended illness with his daughters holding his hands and friends by his side Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Sandra 'Sandy' Shope
Obituaries

Sandra 'Sandy' Shope

Sandra “Sandy” Shope, 73, of Franklin passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer at The Caring Place in Franklin where she resided following an accident on Nov. 24, 2015.

Fredrick C. Shoup
Obituaries

Fredrick C. Shoup

Fredrick C. Shoup, 85, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at UPMC Northwest, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Prescott Greene
Obituaries

Prescott Greene

Prescott Greene, 88, of 174 Goodwill Road in Sandycreek Township joined the church eternal at 9:20 a.m. on July 28 while under care at Collins House.

James (Jim) A. Smith
Obituaries

James (Jim) A. Smith

James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.

Donald J. 'Donnie' Myers
Obituaries

Donald J. 'Donnie' Myers

Donald J. “Donnie” Myers, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Beverly Mae Myers
Obituaries

Beverly Mae Myers

Beverly Mae Myers, age 56 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, July 28, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Patricia L. MacCartney

Patricia L. MacCartney, age 89, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Claysville. Patricia previously resided in Franklin.

Kathryn 'Kate' M. Larrow
Obituaries

Kathryn 'Kate' M. Larrow

Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.

Ann E. Switzer
Obituaries

Ann E. Switzer

Ann E. Switzer, 79, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at UPMC-Transitional Care Unit in Seneca after an extended illness.

Richard E. 'Dick' Gipe
Obituaries

Richard E. 'Dick' Gipe

Richard E. “Dick” Gipe, 87, of Oil City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 26 at Oakwood Heights, with his wife, Janet Gipe and Pastor Josh Botts praying by his side.

Richard E. Stevenson
Obituaries

Richard E. Stevenson

Richard E. Stevenson, 67, formerly of Titusville passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Obituaries

Dorothy P. Smith

Dorothy P. Smith, 92, of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Jeffrey A. Shull

Jeffrey A. Shull, 62 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Shull was born in Franklin.

Mary E. Bartley
Obituaries

Mary E. Bartley

Mary E. Bartley, 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Wayne R. Hogue
Obituaries

Wayne R. Hogue

Wayne R. Hogue, 74, of Seneca, a well-known Tippery resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot in Erie early Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.

Dorothy M. Krepp
Obituaries

Dorothy M. Krepp

Dorothy M. Krepp, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at The Caring Place, Franklin.

Belinda 'Cass' Thomas
Obituaries

Belinda 'Cass' Thomas

Belinda “Cass” Thomas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this earth on July 21, 2023, at the young age of 60.

Obituaries

Service set for Rebecca B. Nelson

Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.