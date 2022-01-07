Dr. Mary M. Timney of Ossining, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
She was born in Oil City on Jan. 1, 1939, a daughter of Thomas and Isabel Timney. After graduating from Franklin High School, she received her BA from Bryn Mawr College and her MA and PhD in Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a Professor at the University of Wisconsin, the University of Cincinnati, California State at Hayward, Calif., and finished her 30 year career at Pace University in New York.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.