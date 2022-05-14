Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.

Join us for A Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, at the First Presbyterian Church on 700 Wood Street, Clarion. Rev. Dan Michalek from Michigan will officiate the service. Following a social time, we will adjourn to the lower level of Clarion Cemetery on South Second Avenue, Clarion. Please RSVP by Sunday, May 22, 2022, to dburghardt@clarion.edu or 814-229-9039.

Grace Marie Shiner
Grace Marie Shiner

Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.

Dr. Mary R. Hardwick

Joan K. Smith
Joan K. Smith

Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Harry R. Detar
Harry R. Detar

Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.

Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly
Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly

Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at AHN Grove City in Grove City.

Joyce F. Zuck
Joyce F. Zuck

Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.

Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan
Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan

Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Cathy L. Neal
Cathy L. Neal

Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.

Paul and Lois Lauer service set

There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.

Bernard Baker
Bernard Baker

Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.

Doris R. White
Doris R. White

Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

William Walter Weaver 'Bill'
William Walter Weaver 'Bill'

William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Shirley A. Graham
Shirley A. Graham

Shirley A. Graham, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

Raymond L. Schwab
Raymond L. Schwab

Raymond L. Schwab, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, May 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Nola K. Riley
Nola K. Riley

On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Paulette Zarichnak service set

A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.

Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi
Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi

Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.

Donald D. Oglesby
Donald D. Oglesby

Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

LeAnne Renee Rankin
LeAnne Renee Rankin

LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Danny R. Parson

Danny R. Parson, 62, of Franklin, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an extended illness.

Barbara E. Carr service

Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames
Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his 80th birthday. Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942, to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.

Norma L. Wiser
Norma L. Wiser

Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.