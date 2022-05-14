Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.
Join us for A Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, at the First Presbyterian Church on 700 Wood Street, Clarion. Rev. Dan Michalek from Michigan will officiate the service. Following a social time, we will adjourn to the lower level of Clarion Cemetery on South Second Avenue, Clarion. Please RSVP by Sunday, May 22, 2022, to dburghardt@clarion.edu or 814-229-9039.