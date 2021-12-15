Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.
Richard attended Cathedral Preparatory and Gannon University. Upon graduation he left for Hamburg, Germany where he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Richard was awarded the National Defense Service medal and honorably discharged. After serving in the military Richard attended University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He proudly opened his dental practice and served the Oil City Community. Dr. Burkholder was well known for his professional and caring treatment of patients.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.