Dr. Walter Leroy Riley

Dr. Walter Leroy Riley, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:17 a.m. at his home.

Born Feb. 7, 1924, he was the son of the late Cyrus W. Riley and the late Blanche A. Wallace.

Charles W. 'Charley' Newton
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.

Christopher G. Schupp
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.

Alice Mae Tarr
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Eber W. Thomas
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.

Sommer L. Wice
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.

Paul E. Addington Jr.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.

William Lee Amon
William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.

Carolyn S. Holabaugh
Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

George H. Hunt
George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.

Carl Edward 'Bay' McCall
Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

James L. "Jim" Foy Sr.
James L. "Jim" Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side following complications of heart failure.

David W. Graham
David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Phyllis R. Himes
Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.

Joseph G. Saeli Jr.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Carmen Patrick Caccavo
Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.

Allen Taube
Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

Glenda Jean Bell
Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.

Alice M. Brink
Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.

Willard M. 'Bill' Cline
Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.

Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin, died at 8:07 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the intensive care unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Carolyn McFadden visitation changed

With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…

Kathleen 'Kate' Marie Beary Miller
Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.

Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.

Nancy L. Shoup
Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.

Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.

Carolyn McFadden
Carolyn McFadden, 77, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an illness.

Olga Marie Raybuck, 95, a resident of the Rouse home in Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, after an extended illness.

Bonnie J. Roddy
Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.