Dr. William Adams

Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born Jan. 5, 1955, to William H. Adams and Jane (Skrobat) Adams.

James “Jim” Edward Whitling
James “Jim” Edward Whitling

James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing, formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.

Grace M. Wilkinson

Grace M. Wilkinson, age 104, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Erie.

Shawn M. Hilliard
Shawn M. Hilliard

Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who has been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.

Stella Mae Allio
Stella Mae Allio

Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.

Sharon L. Travis

Sharon L. Travis, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon March 10, 2022, at her home following an illness.

Ethel "Jo" Burdett
Ethel "Jo" Burdett

Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff
Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with the people he loved surrounding him.

Thomas W. White
Thomas W. White

Thomas W. White, age 83, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away early Jan. 17, 2022, at home with family of natural causes.

Martha J. Mewes

Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Joyce Marie Cobbett
Joyce Marie Cobbett

Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Danny A. Manross
Danny A. Manross

Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.
John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.

John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle
Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seneca.

Tami Ann Brock
Tami Ann Brock

Tami Ann Brock, 60, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Gerald D. Frederick
Gerald D. Frederick

Gerald D. Frederick, 74, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.

Gwendolyn Lois Traister
Gwendolyn Lois Traister

Gwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Sara Ann Shafer
Sara Ann Shafer

Sara Ann Shafer, formerly of Oil City, age 91, died Monday Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Martha C. Fetzer

Martha C. Fetzer of 18667 Route 68, Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Barbara Jean Lamison
Barbara Jean Lamison

Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler.

Dean Thomas Dehner
Dean Thomas Dehner

Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Jack E. Miller
Jack E. Miller

Jack E. Miller, formerly of Ahrensville, Walnut Bend, passed away Thursday, March, 3 2022, in Golden, Colorado of natural causes.

Ray E. Rex
Ray E. Rex

Ray E. Rex, 91, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Thomas B. Steele
Thomas B. Steele

Thomas B. Steele, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Bradley A. "Boo" DeArment
Bradley A. "Boo" DeArment

Bradley A. “Boo” DeArment, 56, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday night, March 5, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Brian L. Boal
Brian L. Boal

Brian L. Boal, 65, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville.

Pauline Proctor Hines Paden

Pauline Proctor Hines Paden, 86, of Franklin died peacefully at 7:35 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.

Jack E. Gravatt
Jack E. Gravatt

Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.

Richard R. 'Bud' Stone
Richard R. 'Bud' Stone

Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.

Lawrence W. Burris
Lawrence W. Burris

Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews
Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews

Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.