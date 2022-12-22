Dr. William F. “Bill” Craig departed this earthly plane on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. He was a humble man with a great intellect.
He graduated from Cranberry High School in 1947 and from Pennsylvania State University in 1951. He earned a Ph.D. in Plant Genetics in 1966 from Penn State University. His first job was teaching Agriculture at Cranberry High School from 1951 to 1960. He taught at PSU and then worked for Funk Seed Co. doing research on corn crops, in particular increasing their nutritional value for Third World countries.
Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.
Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.
Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.