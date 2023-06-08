Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.
Duane was born in Emlenton on Oct. 27, 1931. He was the son of the late Walter and Edith Shannon Beals, brother of the late Patricia Joan and David Lee Beals and loving husband for 62 years of the late Marilyn Jean Gilger.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.