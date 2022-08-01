Dyllan Marquis Rhoads

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1998, in Clarion, a son of Cassie Costan Rhoads and Terry L. Rhoads.

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius
Obituaries

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius, age 87, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Mary Lee Kunselman
Obituaries

Mary Lee Kunselman

Mary Lee Kunselman, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads
Obituaries

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.

Donald W. 'Donnie' Ray Jr.
Obituaries

Donald W. 'Donnie' Ray Jr.

Donald W. “Donnie” Ray Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a 2½ year battle with cancer.

Obituaries

William C. 'Bill' Rader

William C. “Bill” Rader, Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Kelsey Harris service set

Visitation for Kelsey Harris will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Obituaries

William Wesley Lauer service set

A celebration of life for William Wesley “Wes” Lauer, who died on Jan. 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cornplanter Township fire hall.

Obituaries

Cornelius Stover Masonic service

Members of Edenburg Lodge #550 F.&A.M. will hold a service for Cornelius "Corny" Stover on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road.

Robert 'Bob' Eugene Goodman
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' Eugene Goodman

Cashiers, NC — Robert “Bob” Eugene Goodman, 73, passed away on July 27, 2022. He died at home with his family by his side after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He faced his illness as he faced life, with amazing courage and a positive outlook throughout his journey. His faith rema…

James H. Smith
Obituaries

James H. Smith

James H. Smith, 78, of Parker, took the Son’s hand and went to the Promised Land on July 28, 2022, with his wife and son-in-law, Bill, holding his hand.

James C. Sloan
Obituaries

James C. Sloan

James C. Sloan Jr. of Seffner, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born to James C. Sr and Patricia Sloan in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, James J (August 21, 2019) as well as his mother-in-law Mary Jane Behanna, and …

James Anderson
Obituaries

James Anderson

James Anderson, 80, of Wilmington NC passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

John L. Renfrew
Obituaries

John L. Renfrew

John L. Renfrew, 76, of Shippenville, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

William "Bill" F. Acklin
Obituaries

William "Bill" F. Acklin

William “Bill” F. Acklin, 66, walked into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with his son, William Paul Acklin on June 6, 2022.

Robert Henry Carns
Obituaries

Robert Henry Carns

Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.

William H. Earley
Obituaries

William H. Earley

William H. Earley, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Vernon C. Ford Jr.
Obituaries

Vernon C. Ford Jr.

Vernon C. Ford Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.

Michele Schultz Crisman
Obituaries

Michele Schultz Crisman

Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…

Stanley 'Stan' Oliver Swanson
Obituaries

Stanley 'Stan' Oliver Swanson

We are saddened to announce the death of Stanley “Stan” Oliver Swanson, 56, of Tionesta, who passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home due to natural causes.

Obituaries

Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover service set

The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.

Audley J. Bartley
Obituaries

Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Bernice P. Sloan
Obituaries

Bernice P. Sloan

Bernice P. Sloan, 94, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lake City where she was residing.

Shirley Ann Sayers
Obituaries

Shirley Ann Sayers

Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville went to her Lord and Savior, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

Brian Womeldorf
Obituaries

Brian Womeldorf

Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.

Francis Carl Best Jr.
Obituaries

Francis Carl Best Jr.

Francis Carl Best Jr., 79, of Country Springs in Sligo, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after a period of declining health.

Kelsey Renee Harris
Obituaries

Kelsey Renee Harris

Kelsey Renee Harris, 28, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a sudden and tragic accident at her home along with her beloved dog, Molly.

Leanora Smith
Obituaries

Leanora Smith

Leanora Smith, 95, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, six years to the day after her husband’s passing.

Obituaries

Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, of natural causes at Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Dorothea Ann 'Donna' Jolley
Obituaries

Dorothea Ann 'Donna' Jolley

Dorothea Ann “Donna” Jolley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at age 81, finally reunited with her husband, John R. “Jack” Jolley, who passed away in 2016.

Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup
Obituaries

Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup

Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.