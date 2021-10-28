E. Eugene Price

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.
Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.