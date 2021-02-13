Earl H. Adams, 98, of Erie, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Franklin on Dec. 18, 1922, a son of the late Earl and Mabel Hause Adams.
David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming, 83, of Knox passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Gerald James "Jerry" Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning Feb. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Charles Ellis "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific St., Franklin, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home, surround by his family.
Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Virginia "Ginny" Keating Fortney left this world to be with the Lord on Jan 18th, 2021.
One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.
Karla Noreen Milford, 60, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.
Christina Jean Sheatz Deemer, 97, formerly of Polk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Robert H. "Bobby" Patterson Jr., 65, of Van, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, following an illness.
Myrtle E. Steele, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her sister's home.
Helen M. Seely Wood, 68, of Fairview, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Merle Ethel Cutchall Rhoades Mullen, 91, of Bradleytown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Collins Hospice House in Franklin after a brief illness.
John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.
Helen Patricia "Pat" Combs, 97, of Oil City, died at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.
Emma Adams Cratty, 78, of Emlenton, went to be with our Lord, Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021.
Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.
Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.
Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.
Christopher Duane Tate, 51, of Meadville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Christine K. Marshall, 64, of Oil City, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Leona Krosnicki, 70, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.
John Henry Yeager Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.
Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.
Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.
William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Raymond K. Wardrop, 68, of Barkeyville, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Bedford.
