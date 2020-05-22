Earl 'Skip' Crawford III

Earl "Skip" Crawford III

Earl "Skip" Crawford III, 69, of Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at home with family, following a lengthy illness

Born March 6, 1951, he was the late son of Earl Crawford Jr. and Betty (DeLong) Crawford.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Crawford, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.