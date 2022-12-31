Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Oil City on Nov. 23, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ardith (Russell) Fox, Sr.
December 31, 2022
Leonard L. “Sonny” Hoffman passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Frank M. Frazier, 90, of Tylersburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning Dec. 29th, 2022.
Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.
Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Caring Place.
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.
Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 with family by his side.
Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.
Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.
Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Joseph A. “Joe” “Joey” Lehosky of Eldred, passed away at home, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27th, 2022 at his home in Seneca surrounded by family.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26th, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.
Dolores June “Teet” Stewart, surrounded by her children, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.
Larry Jay Phillips, 80, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.
Melissa A. Roxberry , 48, of Oil City, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.
Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Jody Shipton, 56, of Shippenville, formerly of Clintonville, passed away at home Dec. 23, 2022.
Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.
Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She e…
Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.
Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
James A. “Jim” Hetrick, 90, of Brookville, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones following a period of declining health on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.
Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness.
William E. Baker of Oil City passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
David Lee Martz, 80, of Kennerdell passed away at home Dec. 24, 2022.
Vernon L. Summerville, 88, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Richard Eugene Ehrhart, Sr., age 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker, 95, of Brookville, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living.
Dr. William F. “Bill” Craig departed this earthly plane on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022. He was a humble man with a great intellect.
Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family.