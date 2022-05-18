Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on Monday, May 16, 2022, at age 83.
She worked in the kitchen at Sugar Creek Station for many years. Edna was a member of Worden Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren and great-Grandchildren. She loved getting the family together for picnics.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.