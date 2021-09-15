Edward A. “Ed” Stevens

Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1938, in Butler, son of the late John H. and Flora M. Flick Stevens.

Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.

LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.

On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…

Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.

Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.

  • Joyce Lindsay

Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in his home.

Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.

Mr. Barry W. Mallory Sr., 75, of Pleasantville passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

James Robert Pascorell, 70, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021.

Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.

John Albert Clutz Jr., age 79 of Westerville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021. He was at home surrounded by family, including his beloved wife Linda of 49 years.

Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.

Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, passed away Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin after a period of declining health.