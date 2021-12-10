Edward Brazier, age 108, just four weeks shy of his 109th birthday, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Township died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Rita C. Morrissey Brazier; father of Edward J. Brazier (Linda) and Pamela Dmitrzak (Richard); grandfather of Kimberly Simcic, Becky Vecenie (Tony), Joseph Dmitrzak (Kelli) and Jeffrey Dmitrzak (Lisa); great-grandfather of George Simcic (Amanda), Marah Fielden (Ryan) and Karli and Kamryn Dmitrzak; and great-great-grandfather of Gaby Simcic.
With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.