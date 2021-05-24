Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 30, 1963, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary Harvey McMahon Haughney and the late Edward P. McMahon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 24, 2021 @ 7:43 am
Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 30, 1963, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary Harvey McMahon Haughney and the late Edward P. McMahon.
R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.
Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust, 93, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.
Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.
Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.
Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.
James David Oehler, 54, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Dorothy Foust of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away Friday afternoon May 21, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest following a period of declining health.
Thomas R. Pfendler, 64, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest emergency room in Seneca.
Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois from complications related to Covid-19.
Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.
Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver of Shippenville passed away Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, surrounded by family, at Clarion Hospital.
Twila J. Ritchey, 93, of Clarion, formerly of Parker (Licking Township) passed away Monday afternoon May 17, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was the widow of William A. Ritchey.
Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsboro, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mary E. "Ellie" Bechtel, 95, of Emlenton, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.
Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.
Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.
Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
On Friday, May 14, 2021, Nancy Hrinya Tannery unexpectedly passed peacefully at her home.
Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.
Albert Richard "Dick" Daly, 77, of Titusville (Cherrytree Township), died Monday night, May 17, 2021, at Corry Manor in Corry.
Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William C. "Bill" Moffitt, 88, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at home.
Frank Alexander Olsofka, age 81, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.
Blake R. Reed III, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, went to be with Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021.
Donald E. Socha Sr., 88, of Oil City, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.
Janet F. Rose DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning May 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Darwin "Shane" Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
David J. McCloskey, age 67, of Allison Park (West Deer Township), formerly of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.
Blake Reed, 79 of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
103 Erie Street Polk. Yard sale Friday May 28 and Saturda…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Cook Forest - Indoor Yard Sale on Rt. 36 (building beside…
Franklin 218 Pioneer Road, May 28 & 29, 8-4. Antiques…
Knox - 755 Willow Avenue (Woodland Heights). Huge garage …
Introducing Naked Shoulder’s, A novel about the violence …
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…