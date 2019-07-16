Edward L. Eckel, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.
Born in Franklin on Jan. 30, 1931, he was the son of the late Daniel and Effie Lang Eckel.
Ed was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. Upon graduation, he worked for a period of time as a house painter and then went on to work at Joy Manufacturing in the maintenance department for years. During his time at Joy, Ed was known to ride his bike to work every day, rain or shine.
Ed liked to stay busy and could always be found working on a project in one of his many rental properties.
He was a member of the First Church of God in Franklin.
On Feb. 7, 1954, he married the former Julia K. Hanna in St. Patrick Church, and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Gary Eckel of Los Angeles, California, Kevin Eckel and his wife, Sonia, of Pittsburgh and Shari Magee and her husband, Bernard, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Daniel Eckel and his wife, Cristina, of Washington, DC, Caleb Eckel and his wife, Becky, of Odessa, Texas, Bart Eckel and his wife, Laura, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Adam Eckel and his wife, Louise, of Ambridge, Hanna Magee of Pittsburgh, and Maeve Magee of Pittsburgh; and four great-grandchildren, Adoniah, Oralee, Willa and Eleanor.
Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Ann Dailey and her husband, Bruce, of Cochranton and Jean Snyder of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca 16346, or to the First Church of God of Franklin, 705 Liberty St., Franklin 16323.
Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.HuffFuneral.com.