Edward L. Gariepy

Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.

Born on March 10, 1939, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edward and Cecilia Diebold Gariepy.

Taylor Cotton
Taylor Cotton

Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Jody Shipton
Jody Shipton

Jody Shipton, 56, of Shippenville, formerly of Clintonville, passed away at home Dec. 23, 2022.

Sister Geraldine Olon
Sister Geraldine Olon

Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She e…

Susan Peairs
Susan Peairs

Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.

Jessie Bryant
Jessie Bryant

Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

James A. Hetrick
James A. Hetrick

James A. “Jim” Hetrick, 90, of Brookville, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones following a period of declining health on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.

Frederick Carl
Frederick Carl

Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness.

Richard Eugene Ehrhart
Richard Eugene Ehrhart

Richard Eugene Ehrhart, Sr., age 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker
Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker

Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker, 95, of Brookville, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living.

Delores G. Snyder
Delores G. Snyder

Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family.

Brandon L. Fisher
Brandon L. Fisher

Brandon L. Fisher, age 51, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Miriam M. Wehler

Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.

Genevieve Kay Nuttall
Genevieve Kay Nuttall

Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Britaney R. Dunkle
Britaney R. Dunkle

Britaney R. Dunkle, 30, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at The Good Samaritan Hospice Care Center in Cabot following an undiagnosed illness.

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox

Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness.

Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener

Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place.

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Thomas M. Ganoe
Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris

Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 18, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden
Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden

Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.

Edna Marie Lutz
Edna Marie Lutz

Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ivan E. Ogle
Ivan E. Ogle

Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 93 years old.

Mary Jo Stephenson
Mary Jo Stephenson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

James M. Gibbons
James M. Gibbons

James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.