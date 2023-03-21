Edward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, passed away March 16, 2023.
Born Dec. 1, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas, he was the son of the late John and Helen Nemchik Moylan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Edward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, passed away March 16, 2023.
Born Dec. 1, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas, he was the son of the late John and Helen Nemchik Moylan.
Marilyn L. Brinker, 90, of Grove City, passed away on March 16, 2023, at The Caring Place, Franklin.
Edward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, passed away March 16, 2023.
C. Edward Gray, co-founder of several truck lease financing companies, died March 14, 2023 with his family by his side. The Sanibel, Florida resident was 81 years old.
Paul M. Wheeling Jr., 80, retired U.S. Air Force, of Seneca, passed away 6:52 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Finley L. Wentling Jr. age 86 of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning, March 19, 2023 at Clarion Care Center.
William David Beveridge Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, due to congestive heart failure.
Effie Marie Corte, 89, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …
Mary G. Kirkwood, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Shia Frishkorn II, 26, of Clintonville, passed away March 11, 2023.
Doris Kay (Miller) Mellon, age 66, of Tionesta, died at home on March 16, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
A memorial Mass for William W. Kapp will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
Paul E. Runninger, 81, of Franklin, passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home.
Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.
Brett Christopher Murphy, 23, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
Stanley B. Kline, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.
Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 of a recent illness.
Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Julius Turteltaub, 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on March 9, 2023.
Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her home surrounded by a very loving family. She was the wife of Richard “Dick” Bobbert who survives.
Michelle Lynn Mong, 66, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Dan M. Harry, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in McCandless.
Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home.
Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.
Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.
Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.
Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.
Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.
Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.
On Monday, March 6, 2023, Iseli Koenig Krauss passed away at the age of 89 in Newtown.
Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Reverend Thomas Dean Haylett passed away on March 1st, 2023.