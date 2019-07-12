Edward William Schawitsch, 75, of Terre Haute, Indiana, formerly of Logansport, Indiana, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Logansport, he was the son of the late Andrew and Laurine (Wood) Schawitsch.
He was a 1961 Logansport High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
On July 23, 1966, he married Linda Warner, and she survives.
Edward worked for 30 years for GTE, retiring in 1999. He also worked for several years for Cardinal Health.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schawitsch of Terre Haute; his children, Mark Schawitsch (Jennifer), Michael Schawitsch and Meghan Frost (Jason) all of Terre Haute; and grandchildren, Matthew and Allison Schawitsch, Chase and Nora Frost and Ty and Kendall Crews, all of Terre Haute.
Also surviving are sisters, Nancy Godwin (Ed) and Sue Wantland (Tony); sister-in-law, Carol Johnson and brother-in-law, Ray Warner (Beverly).
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, John Schawitsch and brother-in-law, George Johnson.
Services will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at Marocco-Rans Funeral Chapel with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Burial with military rites will be performed at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign Edward's online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Schawitsch family at http://www.ransfuneralhomes.com.
