Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.
Born Oct. 17, 1929, in Fertigs, he was the son of Ora B. Perry and June Schwab Perry.
Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 10:30 am
Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.
Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.
Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday morning, Jan, 18, 2021, at his home.
Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
Barbara Ann Wedekind, 83, of Shippenville, formerly of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dean R. Carbaugh, age 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.
Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Michael L. "Mike" O'Neill, age 70, died peacefully at his home in Lucinda on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Donald "Buck" F. Wallace, 77, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.
Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.
Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.
Violet Marie (Confer) O'Neil, 91, of Fertigs, went to be with Jesus, in her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.
Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.
Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Susan Klingler, age 71, of Clarion, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Felicia Ann Porter, 41, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Edward H. Culbertson, 87, of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donna Lee McEntyre, a Fountain, Colorado resident since 1985, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.
Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thomas "Tom" Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.
