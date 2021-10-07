Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.
She was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Clarion, to Jess F. and Twila Wolfgang Swyers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.
She was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Clarion, to Jess F. and Twila Wolfgang Swyers.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.
Viola T. Caligiuri Chapman Bowser, formerly of Knox, passed away April 21, 2021.
Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.
James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Theodore “Buzz” Carl Gabrielson Jr., 66, of Penn Run, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Penn Run.
Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.
Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Vonda Schwabenbauer, 84, of Tylersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Patricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.
Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Frances Kelley, 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.
John J. Racko Sr., 83, of Polk, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Suzanne Pearl “Sue” Metro, 79 of Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, passed Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.
James C. “Jim” Kennedy, 72, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.
Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.
Matthew S. “Matt” Steele, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
B.S. Nutritionist Openings at Farrell & Franklin, PA …
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Oil City - Multi Family Yard Sale - 1756 Horsecreek Road …
Polk Center Items Picture book - 90 photos from glass neg…
Seneca area - Beautiful wooded building lot. Over 1/2 acr…
Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control ti…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…