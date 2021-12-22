Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, formerly of Saegertown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Wheeling, W. Va., the daughter of Lucie Johnson Whoolery Rickerson Jones and David Whoolery. She spent most of her life in Saegertown, graduating from Saegertown High School. She was a member of the Saegertown United Methodist Church. She eventually moved to her “beloved River” in 2002, where she remained until her death.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.